Winona County officials launch mass organized search effort for Maddi Kingsbury

The Winona County Sheriff's Office is asking for volunteers who are confident in their ability to help search over long distances and through rough terrain.

WINONA, Minn. — Editor's note: The news conference above was held on April 5, 2023.

County and city officials are still hopeful they'll find Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury, announcing a mass search will take place for the missing 26-year-old woman on Friday.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office released a statement Thursday asking for volunteers who are confident in their ability to search over long distances and through rough terrain. The statement said the organized search is scheduled to take place for about four hours.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams gave reporters a timeline of Kingsbury's disappearance Wednesday, saying Maddi was last seen on the morning of March 31 with her partner at their children's daycare. Williams went on to say he considers her sudden disappearance "suspicious."

While police have already led an extensive search for Kingsbury by foot, vehicle, water and air, authorities are also asking residents of Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails, in addition to any security or trail camera footage.

Any volunteers interested in joining the search event Friday are asked to arrive at either the Winona County-Goodview Fire Department at 4135 5th St. in Winona, or the Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School located at 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. Officials say volunteers can either gather at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m.

To prepare, the sheriff's office asks volunteers to sign up beforehand, and have their driver's license/identification present when they arrive Friday for security purposes. Organizers also urge volunteers to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the terrain.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help in the effort.

If you're able and willing to participate in the search for Maddi Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, click here.

