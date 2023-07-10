Crash damages reopened Uptown Theater

Officials reported no injuries to the people involved. The building sustained some damage.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two drivers crashed, damaging the recently reopened Uptown Theater Sunday night.

The force of the crash caused the vehicles to strike the box office of the Uptown Theater, shattering the facade and windows. Theater employees said no one was inside the building at the time.

There were no injuries, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officials believe that one vehicle was headed westbound and hit the second vehicle at the intersection of Lagoon and Hennepin Avenues.

MPD is investigating the crash.

The Uptown Theater reopened to the public on June 10. It originally closed in 2021 after Landmark Theaters, which used the building as a movie theater, was evicted for unpaid back rent.

The venue hosts live music, comedy shows, corporate and special events. KARE 11 reported that it did not look like the building sustained structural damages.

