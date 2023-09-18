Data released by St. Louis Park schools shows former superintendent under investigation for alleged sexual harassment

The results of a data request filed by KARE 11 after Dr. Astein Osei's resignation showed a complaint was made against Osei alleging sexual harassment.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Almost a week after the superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools (SLPPS) suddenly stepped down from his position, the district has released new information about his departure.

The results of a data request filed by KARE 11 following Dr. Astein Osei's resignation showed a complaint was made against Osei alleging sexual harassment of a district employee. The details of the complaint, however, have not been made public as the investigation into the complaint is ongoing.

The data request also showed Osei's resignation was voluntary, and that the district has not taken any disciplinary action against Osei in response to the complaint.

Osei's notice came less than two weeks into the new school year and was announced by the district's board chair in a letter to SLPPS students and their families. In the letter, Board Chair Anne Casey announced SLPPS Director of Student Services Tami Reynolds would step in as interim superintendent while the search for a permanent leader takes place.

"Through the transition of leadership in our district, we will continue to center students and stay focused on the day to day operations that make our schools exceptional places for learning," Casey said in the letter.

Osei was employed with SLPPS from July 2017 until his resignation last week. Before that, Osei worked stints at various Twin Cities schools teaching physical education before holding a number of administrative and leadership roles, including principal of Johnson Aerospace and Engineering High School in St. Paul.

According to SLPPS, Osei has also served as a member of the Children First Executive Committee, St. Louis Park Noon Rotary, St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission, St. Louis Park Crime Prevention Board, Perspectives Board of Directors, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Community Advisory Board and Keep Every Youth Safe (KEYS) Initiative.

