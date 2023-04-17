Delano braces for flooding as Crow River approaches crest

City Administrator Phil Kern said officials are keeping a close eye on the Crow River's levels and hoping there won't be more rain later in the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELANO, Minn. — Delano's Bridge Avenue remains closed downtown Delano as the city prepared to put up floodwalls Tuesday.

The bridge closed Sunday, along with parts of 90th Street.

City Administrator Phil Kern said officials are keeping a close eye on the Crow River's levels and hoping there won't be more rain later in the week.

"It's been nine years since we've seen this kind of river level," Delano Mayor Holly Schrupp said. "Last fall, you could walk across the river and not gotten your ankles wet, and in the spring you get the melt — and this can happen."

FLOODING IN DELANO— it’s the highest many around here have seen since 2014.



The city administrator told me they’re putting up the flood walls tmrw. Crow River is forecasted to crest Wednesday! @kare11 pic.twitter.com/0EPk0MAAtZ — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) April 18, 2023

As of Monday night, the river was hovering around 18.5 feet, but it's expected to crest around 19 feet on Wednesday.

Delano has a long history of flooding, including the last time the river was this high in 2014.

In more recent memory, the Crow River experienced major flooding in the spring of 2019, as ice dams threatened city infrastructure.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: