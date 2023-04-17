As spring flooding worsens, these river towns could be hit the hardest

From cabin country to farmland and the Twin Cities, Minnesota rivers are forecast to reach a moderate to major flood stage this week.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota communities are facing flood threats as spring melting and rain pump more water into rivers across the state.

Here are some of the rivers and regions to watch that are forecast to reach moderate and major flood stages throughout the week.

Stillwater at St. Croix

The St. Croix River at Stillwater, Minnesota and Hudson, Wisconsin is expected to reach a "major" flood stage Wednesday morning. As of Monday, April 17, river levels were well into the "moderate" flood stage at 88.37 feet.

Major flood stage at Stillwater is 89 feet.

South Fork Crow River in Carver/Wright County

The South Fork Crow River is likely to reach major flood stage by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Levels are sitting just below major flooding at 18.33 feet. Major flood stage is 18.5 feet, with a forecasted crest of 19.2 feet by Wednesday.

Minnesota River in southwest/west-central Minnesota

The Minnesota River at Montevideo has already reached major flood stage as of Monday, April 17. Levels are expected to rise just slightly from 19.36 to a crest of 19.4 later in the afternoon.

Major flood stage in this area is 17.5 feet.

Farther south near Morton, river levels remain in moderate flood stage at 25.4 feet. Major flood stage is forecast to hit Tuesday morning and crest around 26.5 feet on Wednesday, April 19.

Mississippi River: Aitkin to St. Cloud

While the stretch of the Mississippi north of the Twin Cities is not forecast to reach a major flood stage, the region is forecast to experience moderate flooding this week.

In Aitkin, the river reached 15.6 feet Monday morning and is expected to crest around 16.8 over the weekend. Major flood stage is 18 feet.

Flood levels will remain moderate in St. Cloud and are expected to crest at 10.1 feet on Wednesday.

Mississippi River: Twin Cities

While the Mississippi River in St. Paul remains in the "action" stage Monday, levels are forecast to reach well beyond the major flood stage level of 17 feet by early next week.

On Wednesday, levels are forecast to reach close to 16 feet, well into moderate flood stage. By Thursday, the river in St. Paul could hit a major flood stage of 17 feet.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting the highest level to be 18.5 feet on Sunday, April 23.

Mississippi River: Downriver St. Paul

Downriver from St. Paul, Hastings, Red Wing and Winona are forecast to reach Major Flood Stage in the next week, while Lake City, Wabasha and Minnesota City are likely to experience Moderate flooding.

In Red Wing, water levels are forecast to reach 17.5 feet over the weekend, well above the major flood stage threshold of 16 feet.

