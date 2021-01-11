WATCH: Pilot behind viral Minnesota drone videos flies over Valleyfair

The new clip is the latest project from the pilot behind the viral videos of Bryant Lake Bowl and Glensheen Mansion.

Valleyfair has closed up shop for the season, but the amusement park is leaving adrenaline junkies with one last thrill.

Jay Christensen, the drone pilot behind viral videos of Bryant Lake Bowl, the Mall of America, Glensheen Mansion and more, dropped a new video of the amusement park in full swing.

In the two-and-a-half minute video, a drone flies over roller coasters, narrowly misses spray from the log flume, and climbs to the top of the Power Tower with a group of costume-clad thrill-seekers.

Check this out.



As the gates close on our 2021 season, we want to thank you for letting us be a part of all your thrilling moments this year!



Christensen, the pilot behind JayByrdFilms, first went viral with his drone video of Bryant Lake Bowl. That video has more than 2 million views on YouTube, and hundreds of thousands more on Twitter.

Back in March, Christensen told KARE 11 that it took about five practice runs before the team started filming with actors inside the bowling alley.

"We probably did 10 takes with the camera running," Christensen said. "The first few, the timing was way off and we would get to a certain part and the bowler wouldn't be there, or maybe the drone was a little out of position, so it was cool to see, halfway through the process, how we had to kind of re-structure everything."

Next up, Mighty Ducks fans enjoyed a good dose of nostalgia when Christensen and his team went flying through the Mall of America.

Then in June, history buffs got a birds-eye view of Glensheen Mansion. Anthony Jaska, director and co-founder of Rally Studios, helped organize the numerous actors who moved through the historic Duluth landmark's halls throughout the video. Rally Studios is a full-service creative studio that includes Christensen's company.

"That was actually the first shoot that I hadn’t had at least one minor crash," Christensen said.