Officials: Fort Ripley man arrested for wife's death

Angela McClelland was found dead on the side of the road in Fort Ripley.

FORT RIPLEY, Minn. — On Monday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office arrested a Fort Ripley man in the death of his wife.

Police say 47-year-old Tony McClelland is booked into jail on counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

The 49-year-old Angela McClelland's body was found June 25 along the intersection of Legend and Killian Roads in Fort Ripley, according to officials.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Patrol on this investigation, which is still underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline includes more options for support and identifiers of abuse on its website.

For Minnesota residents, Cornerstone MN offers resources and safe housing for domestic abuse survivors and crime victims. Call 1-866-223-1111 or chat online with the crisis hotline.





Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+