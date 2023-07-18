'I can forgive you:' Family closer to closure following sentencing in Wisconsin wrong-way crash

Amber Pospisil, of Alexandria, was given a total sentence of 25 years, of which 15 years will be served in initial confinement with 10 years on extended supervision.

HUDSON, Wis. — In the basement of Greg Filbrandt's home, there are memories of his late brother, Mark.



It's been nine months since Mark was killed on his way home from a performance with his heavy metal band, Gorrified, in Wisconsin.



"They were gigging out and it was so awesome," he said. "Going to the gig in Wisconsin and driving back was what caused this."



Officers say 32-year-old Amber Pospisil from Alexandria was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson, crashing into Mark's SUV.



She was sentenced Friday to 15 years behind bars and 10 years under extended supervision.



Court documents show Pospisil had a history of driving while under the influence.

Mark said he wishes the court system would have acted on this in the past.

"My dad was like, knowing that someone can turn their life around like Mark, really wanted her to have a chance to do that, and didn't want the sentence to be as strong, and I was frustrated that the court system failed us," he said.

Greg says Mark overcame addiction in his past.

"Our family is familiar with addiction. He got the choice of going to jail or inpatient treatment and he chose treatment," he said.

But as he works to celebrate his brother's memory, he's one step closer to closure.

"Despite how terrible and horrible this is, I can forgive you, Amber," he said.

Communicating a message to others who might choose to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

"Don't do it; don't drink and drive," he said.

