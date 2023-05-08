Irish Fair returns to Harriet Island

ST PAUL, Minn. — You don't have to be Irish to have some fun at the annual Irish Fair in St. Paul.
The event returns to Harriet Island from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, featuring music, dance, storytelling, activities and of course, great food.
Organizers say the Irish Fair is recognized as one of the "largest and most authentic" Irish festivals in the U.S.
Tickets are available online at IrishFair.com as well as at the gates. Guests can purchase a one-day pass for $20 or a three-day pass for $40. Discounts are available for teens and seniors, and kids 12 and under get in free.
