Local author, illustrator encourage kindness for kids going back to school

In their book, "Be. Nice. The End. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids," author Bryan Skavnak and illustrator Wendy Shragg hope to inspire acts of kindness.

MINNEAPOLIS — A local author and illustrator are spreading a message of kindness for kids gearing up to go back to school this fall.

In their award-winning book, "Be. Nice. The End. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids," author Bryan Skavnak and illustrator Wendy Shragg hope to inspire people of all ages to incorporate acts of kindness into each day.

The book also hopes to provoke conversations, encouraging people to find a common connection in this "playground of life."

Using illustrations to depict diverse and soulful faces, the book aspires to remind readers that being unique is not just okay, but something to celebrate. Sharing this message when they visit kids in schools, the book's creators hope the thought-provoking messages in their book will serve as a reminder that it’s not so hard to be nice.

For more information about "Be. Nice. The End. Simple Wisdom of the Playground Kids," by Bryan Skavnak and Wendy Shragg, visit its website.

