Midtown Global Market to hold Brazilian Carnival Celebration

During KARE 11 Saturday, Robert Everest, the founder of the event, discussed all of the festivities and what people can expect at the Midtown Global Market.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Midtown Global Market will turn into a South American festival on Saturday when the 20th annual Brazilian Carnival Celebration takes place. The festival will include traditional food, music, dances, art and martial arts.

Carnaval Brasileiro, which is free for all ages, will begin at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, and end at 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to buy authentic carnival masks from Brazilian artist Goretti Aamot, and kids will be able to make their own for free.

During KARE 11 Saturday Robert Everest, founder of the event, discussed all of the festivities and what people can expect at the Midtown Global Market on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday professional samba dancer/instructor Ginga da Bahia will offer Brazilian dance lessons and put on his own performance for attendees.

The carnival will also feature a special menu from Chef Soleil Ramirez of Arepa Bar, which includes:

Grouper and Mango Ceviche

Beef Skewers with yuca and chimichurri sauce

Camarones al Ajillo (shrimp with garlic and parsley sauce)

Cocada (coconut, condensed milk and coconut cream drink)

Pina Colada Parfaits (vanilla and coconut cake, pineapple, and rum)

A special demonstration of Capoeira, which is a dance-like Afro-Brazilian form of martial arts, will also be held.

Carnaval Brasileiro traces its history back to the 1700s when it began as nearly a week-long celebration throughout Brazil as a final celebration before Lint begins, which starts on March 2 this year.

Carnival-inspired jewelry, hair fashions and accessories made by the market's own Susana Mendez will be on display.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: