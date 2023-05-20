Kowalski's Culinary Director Rachael Perron joins KARE 11 Saturday in the backyard to show us how to up our hot dog game.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hot dogs are usually pretty basic barbecue food... but who says they have to be?

Kowalski's is kicking off summer in all its stores by celebrating the hot dog.

The very best hot dogs start with the best meat – Akaushi.

Since this Kobe-style Wagyu beef dog deserves better than your basic mustard, onion and relish combo, Rachael is sharing her suggestions for taking your dogs over the top.

Recipe: Banh Mi hot dogs

(Serves 4)

¼ cup mayonnaise

3 tbsp. hoisin sauce

1 tsp. Sriracha sauce

4 Market Sausages Gourmet Akaushi All-Beef Hot Dogs

4 Kowalski's Butter Sausage Buns (from the Bakery Department), sliced lengthwise ⅔ through the top, lightly toasted

- Quick Asian Pickles, for garnish

- thinly sliced jalapeño peppers and cilantro leaves, for garnish

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together mayo, hoisin and Sriracha; set aside. Preheat a grill to medium-high heat; clean grill grates. Grill hot dogs, covered, until dark grill marks form and dogs are thoroughly hot (about 10 min.), turning 3-4 times. Spread mayo mixture on cut sides of buns. Place hot dogs in buns; garnish with pickles, jalapeños and cilantro.

QUICK ASIAN PICKLES

(Makes 1 cup)

½ English cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ carrot, peeled and thinly sliced into matchsticks

2 radishes, thinly sliced

3 tbsp. seasoned rice vinegar

3 tbsp. water

4 ½ tsp. sugar

1 pinch crushed red pepper

In a small mixing bowl, toss cucumbers with salt. Pour cucumbers into a strainer set over a small bowl; let stand for 45 min. Squeeze cucumbers dry with paper towels. In a medium mixing bowl, toss dry cucumbers with carrots and radishes; set aside. In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer until reduced to 2-3 tbsp. (about 10 min.). Pour sauce over vegetables in the mixing bowl; refrigerate for 30 min.

