Northfield's Elle Ragin is still missing: Her best friend tells her story

Ragin was declared missing after her mom took her own life in July 2022.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Nine-year-old Sophie Hanson-Mattson said it was a friendship formed almost at first sight.

"I was getting onto the bus and I didn’t really know where to sit because it was assigned seats," Sophie said. "I was walking up a little and then Elle called me over to sit by her on the bus."

If you wanted to know what Elle Ragin meant to 9-year-old Sophie, one picture - taken during a class trip - tells the whole story.

"Sophie and Elle were holding hands as they were exploring the woods and playing in the creek," said Pam Hanson, Sophie's mom.

"She was really nice and she just would help anyone that needed help," Sophie said. "Like one time, I tripped and I scraped myself and she just wanted to come and help me."

Many in the Northfield community hoped for the best after last year’s Fourth of July weekend tragedy.

Police found the body of Elle's mom Lisa Wade on July 2, 2022, after an apparent suicide. Elle was nowhere to be found.

Investigators believed that Wade was involved in the disappearance of her daughter.

"Elle's mother was just very sweet, active parent. She went to all the activities at the school," Pam says. "Elle was always happy and well taken care of and a beautiful child."

Police deployed canines, drones, boats and helicopters - but they couldn't find the 6-year-old.

Now a year later, Pam and many in the community are forced to face the possibility of the worst outcome.

"[Sophie] did come home recently and said that the kids were talking that Elle is on a trip or a vacation, or off somewhere," Pam said. "They did tell us at the school that we should tell the kids that Elle is not coming back because it’s harder to keep things open-ended for them than it is to just say she’s not coming back."

She says the lack of any breakthroughs has been hard to process.

"It’s very surprising to me that nobody has seen any evidence of anything," Pam said. "Nobody has information. Nobody knows. I mean, there are theories out there, but the reality is, we just don’t know."

One thing Sophie does know - she wants her friend to come back.

"I'm just really hoping that she will," Sophie says. "That we'll find something."

Police say Elle was last seen on June 19, 2022, which was weeks before her mom's death.

They're still asking for help from the public to find her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Northfield Police Department. To submit an anonymous tip, text RICECO and the information you have to the phone number 847411.

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, there is help available from the following resources:

