One year later, law enforcement still asking for public help in finding missing girl

Elle Ragin's mother, Lisa Wade.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Editor's Note: The above video first aired on 7/5/2022.

It's been a year since the disappearance of 6-year-old Elle Ragin but the Northfield Police Department is still asking for the public's help in finding her.

"We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in sharing any information they have concerning the disappearance of Elle or her current whereabouts," said Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliot, in a release.

Ragin was designated as a missing person on July 2, 2022, according to the chief, but she was last seen on June 19 of that year.

The department initially responded to a residence where they discovered the apparent suicide of Ragin's mother, Lisa Wade.

Investigators believed that Wade was involved in the disappearance of her daughter.

The investigations found that Wade drove to River Park in Stearns County on June 21.

On June 23, a Stearns County Deputy had contact with Wade and she told the deputy she had lost her phone and car keys and was in need of assistance.

Two days later, on June 25, Wade had contact with her family members and seemed distraught, according to the release.

When investigators later learned about the Mississippi location, teams of drones, canines, boats and public safety search teams scoured the area but were unable to locate Ragin.

The investigation did find Ragin's cell phone, along with her mother's phone, and Wade's purse in the river.

Anyone with information on Ragin's disappearance is asked to contact the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.

