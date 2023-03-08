Adventures of a Rideshare Foodie: Army veteran travels around the country to find food and friendship

Kreskin Torres has been to all 50 states in an effort to highlight local businesses

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Seven years, 50 states, dozens of cities, and so much food.



Amy veteran Kreskin Torres says his motivation was simple - to meet people from all walks of life. So he became a ride-share driver. And hey, why not ask for food and restaurant suggestions while you're at it?



“These are little ways that you get to learn about people,” Torres said.



Now with 27,000 Instagram followers and counting - a concept born out of sheer curiosity has grown into something he never could have imagined.



He's racked up the popularity, the distance (more than 400, 000 miles on his 2012 Honda Accord), and the calories, all while seeing the best humanity has to offer.



“Strangers I don’t even know [say] ‘You need a place to stay? Hey, let’s meet up and have a meal. Come on over for a barbecue,'” Torres said.



His travels brought him to Minnesota - where he turned the tables on us. This time, he was the one giving the suggestion.



“My favorite staple dish I’ve had throughout the country: chili and cinnamon rolls, which is a Midwest staple,” he said.



So our mini foodie road trip with Kreskin took us to Keys Cafe in Roseville.



Kreskin says it's all about showcasing every state's hidden gems - and people - right in their own backyards.



“You have appreciation for where you live, where you’re from, for your state, the more you know about it,” Torres said.



His message to everyone is to step outside of that comfort zone, whether it's a years-long, cross-country road trip, or just sharing a meal with a neighbor next door.



“You don't want to get to the point where you just have regrets," Torres said. "I wish I would have done this, I never got to do this. I just don’t want people to waste time. That’s one thing we don’t have is time.”

You can follow along with Kreskin’s adventures on Instagram.

