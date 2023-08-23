Meet the woman who stands in line overnight to be first through the gates at MN State Fair

Ginger Johnson, of Apple Valley, lines up beginning around 11 p.m. the night before the fair officially opens.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT PAUL, Minn — If you're looking for the Minnesota State Fair's number-one fan, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone more dedicated than Ginger Johnson.

The 62-year-old Apple Valley resident has been going since she was a child. For her, it's a nostalgic experience - she remembers her dad taking her out of school each year to go to the fair.

"It just brings back memories of family and of my dad," Johnson said. "It’s just fun to see all the people that come in and make friends with all of the vendors."

Now, she takes her own children and grandchildren. Each year, she uses her vacation time at work to attend every single day. Johnson fries donuts at a grocery store bakery for work, so she's used to being up in the middle of the night. Because of that, it makes it easier to hit her goal of getting to the fair at 11 p.m., the night before the gates officially open.

"My driver is going to pick me up around 10:30, so I'll get there hopefully by 11," she said.

In years past, KARE 11 has caught up with Johnson as she has stood first or second in line. She tells us it has become a friendly competition among other dedicated fairgoers.

Having attended every day for most of five decades (Johnson has only missed two fairs since age 8, including the year it was canceled due to COVID), Johnson has advice for first-time fair attendees.

"Be prepared to get warm. With the crowds, it’s usually warm. If you’re going to see the animals, do it bright and early in the morning before it gets really smelly," she said.

Her favorite fair foods are the walleye cakes at Giggles' Campfire Grill; the pineapple rice in the Island Hopper dish at The Hangar; and Fresh French Fries. She recommends people who go in groups pick several foods to share.

"That way you can try everything that you want to try. If you get your own, not only is it expensive, but you are going to get full and you can only eat one thing," she said.

Last but not least, Johnson advises people to pace themselves.

"Take it slow," she said. And though you might not attend every day like she does, she adds, "Go two days if you have to."

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+