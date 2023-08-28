Vegan at the State Fair? Here are some plant-based options

From savory fries to sweet scones, here's a list of completely plant-based snacks and meals served up at the Minnesota State Fair.

ST PAUL, Minn — From Pronto Pups to cheese curds, the Minnesota State Fair is full of tasty indulgences - many of them fried. However, people on plant-based diets might find it harder to find items to nosh on. KARE 11 verified with vendors three popular snacks that are certified vegan.

This popular vendor is consistently among the top-grossing food vendors at the State Fair. Manager David Eckert, who has worked there for 21 years, attributes their success to the - you guessed it - freshness of the fries. Minnesota homegrown potatoes are placed in the fryers within 45 seconds of being washed, peeled and sliced. Eckert says no other food is allowed in the building - you'll only find potatoes, water and soda. The fries are cooked in soybean oil.

You can find Fresh French Fries on the North side of Judson Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Blueberry lemon scone at French Meadow Bakery

French Meadow Bakery serves up a number of vegan items, including their popular vegan "Earth Sliders" (vegan fried "chicken" on grilled slider buns), which made the 2022 New Foods list. But this year, founder and co-owner Lynn Gordon is excited to serve up a new sweet treat - the blueberry lemon scone.

"We can't make them as fast as we're selling them," Gordon said.

You can find the bakery on 1703 Carnes Ave. (across from Ye Old Mill).

Crunchy Balboa (and everything else on the menu) at The Herbivorous Butcher

In its second year at the fair, this fully-vegan butcher shop boasts an official new State Fair food -- the "crunchy balboa." Aubry Walch, who co-owns the shop with her brother, Kale, says it's like a vegan philly cheesesteak crunchwrap.

Inside, you'll find plant-based "bacon" and "roast beef," peppers, onions, a hashbrown and vegan cheese, all wrapped in a large tortilla and deep fried.

