Fourth person convicted for role in the murder of realtor Monique Baugh

Lyndon Wiggins is one of four co-defendants found guilty in what Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman called a "sinister plot."

A fourth defendant has been convicted in the brutal kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old real estate agent Monique Baugh on New Year's Eve in 2019.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's office, on June 2 a jury found Lyndon Wiggins guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder after deliberating for less than two days. The mandatory sentence under Minnesota law is life in prison without the possibility of release.

Wiggins was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping, according to attorney's office.

Wiggins is one of four defendants to be charged and convicted in the planning and execution of Baugh, in addition to the shooting of her boyfriend.

The others include:

Elsa Segura, who was indicted by a Hennepin County Jury in May 2021 and sentenced in Nov. 2021, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cedric Berry, who was convicted in June 2021 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July 2021.

Berry Davis, who was indicted by a Hennepin County jury on June 2021 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July 2021.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office said a fifth defendant, Shante Davis, is scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 2022. She's charged with aiding an offender as an accomplice.

In 2019, officials said Baugh was lured to a house showing in Maple Grove. She was later found in shot multiple times in the back of a U-Haul in a North Minneapolis alley.

Elsa Segura, one of the murder accomplices, did not participate in the physical murder but did pose as a client to attract Baugh to the showing.

Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the case, did not quiver as he handed down the life sentences to all three previously convicted individuals.

Baugh's boyfriend, who was also shot but survived, was in the couple's shared home with her children when he was attacked.

Wiggins' sentencing is scheduled for June 22, 2022.

