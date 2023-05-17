Mall of America to open first U.S. store location for the Indigenous brand, Manitobah

A Canadian mukluk-maker will be selling its popular boots as well as moccasins, sandals, clothing and home goods.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Indigenous footwear brand, Manitobah, is set to open its first stand-alone store in the U.S. this fall at Mall of America.

The company is considered one of Canada's fastest-growing and was created by Sean McCormick.He founded Manitobah Mukluks in 1997 with a single store in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Mukluks were the first winter boots and were created over 10,000 years ago. The boots are traditionally made of hide and insulated with furs.

"Minnesota has a vast Indigenous community, so we are thrilled that Manitobah has chosen Mall of America to be the very first store location in the U.S.," said Heather Brechbill-Swilley, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America, in a news release. "This exceptional brand is set to open this fall, just in time for the holiday shopping season and the colder Minnesota months."

The store will offer traditional mukluks, moccasins, slippers, boots, and sandals, as well as clothing, accessories, and home goods.

Each month Manitobah brings in local Indigenous craftspeople and artists to host educational workshops and events. Shoppers can also visit the Indigenous Marketplace which features handcrafted items from Indigenous artists in the U.S. and Canada, with all the profits going directly to the artists, according to its website. Last year artists made over $110,000.

"Opening a store in the United States represents a significant achievement for Manitobah as a business, and we are honored to bring our rich Indigenous heritage and artfully crafted footwear to our neighbours south of the border," said Manitobah's founder, Sean McCormick, in the news release. "We look forward to sharing our passion for cultural celebration and art through our Mall of America store."

Manitobah will be located in the north area of the mall on the first level.

