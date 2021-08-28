Minneapolis police squad car hits pole; no serious injuries

MPD said the squad car hit a pole in the Whittier neighborhood. The officers were taken to a hospital, but they were uninjured besides "general soreness."

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis police squad car struck a pole in the Whittier neighborhood overnight, but police say no one was seriously injured.

Police said the car struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, which is beside a record store. The crash happened at 12:26 a.m. Saturday morning.

The two officers in the car were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but MPD said they had "general soreness" and were treated and released.