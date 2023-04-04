Twins announcer Dick Bremer to miss first Home Opener in 40 years

Neither Bally Sports North nor the Twins have announced who will replace Bremer on the play-by-play mic.

MINNEAPOLIS — For Minnesota Twins fans tuning in to Opening Day from home this year, Friday's broadcast will sound a bit different.

That's because Bally Sports North broadcaster Dick Bremer won't be in the booth after testing positive for COVID-19.

"After more than 3 years of successfully bobbing and weaving around it, '19 got me in '23," Bremer tweeted Thursday afternoon. "I've tested positive and will miss my first home opener in 40 years. Looking forward to returning to the booth soon!"

After more than 3 years of successfully bobbing and weaving around it, '19 got me in '23. I've tested positive and will miss my first home opener in 40 years. Looking forward to returning to the booth soon! — Dick Bremer (@dbremer_pxp) April 6, 2023

Neither Bally Sports North nor the Twins have announced who will replace Bremer on the play-by-play mic. Last month, Bally Sports North announced that four analysts, all Twins alumni, will rotate games alongside Bremer: Justin Morneau, Roy Smalley, LaTroy Hawkins and Glen Perkins.

The Twins kick off the 2023 home season on Friday, April 7, after the game was postponed one day due to weather. First pitch against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros is set for 3:10 p.m.

