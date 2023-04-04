Twins postpone Home Opener over weather forecast

Thursday's scheduled game against Houston will be pushed to Friday, with all festivities and hoopla remaining intact.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's unseasonal spring has claimed another casualty, with the postponement of the Twins' 2023 Home Opener.

The ballclub announced Tuesday that the opener, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 6, will slide by one day due to a forecast that calls for snow and frigid temperatures. The home debut against the Houston Astros will now take place Friday, April 7, a date that was previously scheduled as an off-day.

At this point, Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 37 with gusting winds and possible precipitation. Friday looks significantly better with a projected high of 51, albeit with the chance of a late-day shower.

"This is actually the second year in a row we have had to push back a day, it is part of baseball in Minnesota in April," the Twins' Director of Business Communications Matt Hodson said Tuesday. "It is a moving target. There is a reason why we have the built-in off day on Friday for this very purpose, makes sense to use it here," Hodson explained.

In 2022 the game slid from Thursday to Friday after forecasting predicted snow and cold.

Twins officials say all of the festivities planned for the Home Opener Thursday will take place Friday instead, starting with Breakfast on the Plaza at 6 a.m. Gates to Target Field open at 1 p.m., with the first 20,000 fans receiving the Twins' new TC hat. Before the game the National Anthem will be sung by one of the stars of the national tour of Hamilton, and the ceremonial first pitches will be tossed by 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Twin Cities natives Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Two F-16 fighter jets from the National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth will conduct a flyover.

Fans who hold tickets for Thursday's game can use them for Friday's game without taking any further action. Those who can't make the rescheduled opener have a number of options, including exchanging them for any other regular season game by using the My Tickets Exchange Program.

Tickets remain for Friday's home opener starting at $15, via the Twins website, by calling 612-33-TWINS or 1-800-33-TWINS, or in person by visiting the Target Field Ticket Office.

It may be early, but so far the 2023 edition of the Minnesota Twins are a promising bunch, sitting atop the A.L. Central with a 4-0 record.

