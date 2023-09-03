Here's what's new on the menu at Target Field this season

Along with traditional fare like hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts, this season Target Field will have a banh mi sandwich, donut peach cobbler and Soul Bowl on the menu.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Heading to Target Field this season to cheer on the Minnesota Twins? Make sure to bring your appetite!

In addition to traditional fare like hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts, Target Field is rolling out some new menu items that are sure to satisfy during a day at the ballpark.

Here's a look at what's new around the main concourse and inside the stadium's bars and restaurants:

Official Fried Chicken

Offerings include fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwich and fries. Section 133.

Union Hmong Kitchen

Offerings include Kramarczuk’s Hmong Sausage & Khao Sen Rice Noodle Bowl (seared Hmong Sausage served with chilled rice noodles, fresh herbs, cabbage and vegetable slaw tossed in a sweet chili vinaigrette). Section 127.

Jonny Pops

Cool down with Summer Strawberries & Cream, Chocolate Fudge & Oat Milk, Rainbow Fruit Stacks, Watermelon and Red, White & Boom. Section 126.

Chicken or Steak Philly Sandwich

Thinly-sliced chicken or steak sautéed with onions and peppers, served on top of a hoagie roll with cheese sauce. Section 126.

Mega Pretzel

Shareable Mega Bavarian SUPERPRETZEL served with cheese sauce and mustard. Sections 122 and 318.

“Beer Bat”

A souvenir baseball bat filled with an ice-cold beer. Available throughout the ballpark.

Waffles & More

Offerings include Chicken and Waffles, Berries and Waffles, and Belgian Waffle with locally-sourced maple syrup. Section 114.

Wine Carafe

Selection of wine, champagne, mimosas and more. Section 114.

Soul Bowl

Offerings include Queen B Lemonade Pouches and Jr. Gong Jerk Chicken Bowl (roasted jerk chicken thighs glazed with pineapple jerk sauce and served with sweet plantains and yellow rice). Section 113.

Loaded Potatoes

Crispy, fried, braised baby red potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon and scallions. Available in Truly on Deck.

Cochinita Sliders

Pork wrapped in banana leaves and braised in adobo, served on sweet Hawaiian rolls with habanero-pickled red onion and tequila pickles. Available in Truly on Deck.

Banh Mi Sandwich

Sous vide pork belly served on top of a toasted hoagie roll with dark soy aioli, pickled vegetables and sweet soy caramel. Available in Truly on Deck.

Mrs. Parker Donut Peach Cobbler

A yeast donut from Soul Bowl, topped with sweet peach cobbler filling, caramel drizzle and crushed vanilla wafers. Available in Truly on Deck.

T-Rex Cookie

Varieties include Chocolate Chip and Monster. Available at Gate 34, Delta SKY360° Club, Truly on Deck Grab & Go and the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level.

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

Hot Honey Crisp (Keeper's Heart Rye with sweet-and-sour mix, Monin Hot Honey Syrup, Monin Apple Syrup and topped with soda) and the Whiskey Sota (Keeper’s Heart Bourbon with Monin Strawberry Ginger Lemonade and Ginger Ale. Garnished with fresh lemon and lime squeezes)

Lovejoy Bloody Mary

Choice of Classic or Thai Basil and garnished with a Lovejoy-seasoned Minnesota Duroc Pork Belly. Available at the Gate 34 Pub.

And that's not all that's new this season. The Twins are gearing up to unveil millions in upgrades to Target Field, including a brand-new video board that's 76% bigger than the previous jumbotron. Fans will also find an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign and a new rotating baseball medallion, all part of the $29.5 million makeover project.

When the Twins host the defending World Series champion Houston Astros at Opening Day on Thursday, Aug. 6, local music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, and the National Anthem and "God Bless America" will be performed by a cast member from the national touring production of "Hamilton."

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+