MN BCA on scene of Granite Falls police 'use-of-force' incident

Granite Falls is located about two hours west of the Twin Cities in Yellow Medicine County.

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a "use-of-force" incident involving police occurred Monday in Granite Falls.

The BCA confirmed its officers were responding to the scene around 7 p.m.

We are responding to an officer use-of-force incident in Granite Falls. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 11, 2023

Authorities have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

