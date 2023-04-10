x
MN BCA on scene of Granite Falls police 'use-of-force' incident

Granite Falls is located about two hours west of the Twin Cities in Yellow Medicine County.
Credit: KARE Staff

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a "use-of-force" incident involving police occurred Monday in Granite Falls.

The BCA confirmed its officers were responding to the scene around 7 p.m.

Authorities have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

