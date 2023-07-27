MnDOT reports record-breaking costs from 2022-23 winter season

In its Winter Maintenance Report for the 2022-23 season, MnDOT revealed the agency spent about $26 million more this past year than in 2021-22.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's stifling hot now, but just a few short months ago, Minnesota was in the throws of one of its snowiest winters on record.

So snowy, in fact, that the Minnesota Department of Transportation spent a record-breaking amount of money prepping and clearing roadways across the state.

In its Winter Maintenance Report for the 2022-23 season, MnDOT revealed Thursday that the agency spent a whopping $174 million this winter, about $26 million more than was spent in 2021-22.

Looking at the numbers, one can see why.

Statewide, Minnesota logged its third-snowiest winter on record last season with 90.2 inches. Up north, Duluth saw its snowiest winter ever with about 138 inches of snow.

According to MnDOT, this season called for 260,380 tons of salt, 14,144,434 gallons of brine and 36,439 tons of sand.

“This was an extremely challenging winter season, but our crews worked tirelessly to conquer each storm and keep travelers safe and moving in Minnesota,” Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in a statement. “MnDOT has more than 1,600 snowplow operators that drive 800+ plows each winter, and we are grateful to Minnesotans for their patience and safe driving during tough winter conditions. Our service and commitment to this state – and keeping your roads safe and clear – will never change.”

Over the past five years, the average amount spent by MnDOT per winter season is $139,487,000. The least amount spent by the agency since 2018 was $115,858,000 in the 2020-21 season.

