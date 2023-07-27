MnDOT reports record-breaking costs from 2022-23 winter season

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's stifling hot now, but just a few short months ago, Minnesota was in the throws of one of its snowiest winters on record.
So snowy, in fact, that the Minnesota Department of Transportation spent a record-breaking amount of money prepping and clearing roadways across the state.
In its Winter Maintenance Report for the 2022-23 season, MnDOT revealed Thursday that the agency spent a whopping $174 million this winter, about $26 million more than was spent in 2021-22.
Looking at the numbers, one can see why.
Statewide, Minnesota logged its third-snowiest winter on record last season with 90.2 inches. Up north, Duluth saw its snowiest winter ever with about 138 inches of snow.
According to MnDOT, this season called for 260,380 tons of salt, 14,144,434 gallons of brine and 36,439 tons of sand.
“This was an extremely challenging winter season, but our crews worked tirelessly to conquer each storm and keep travelers safe and moving in Minnesota,” Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in a statement. “MnDOT has more than 1,600 snowplow operators that drive 800+ plows each winter, and we are grateful to Minnesotans for their patience and safe driving during tough winter conditions. Our service and commitment to this state – and keeping your roads safe and clear – will never change.”
Over the past five years, the average amount spent by MnDOT per winter season is $139,487,000. The least amount spent by the agency since 2018 was $115,858,000 in the 2020-21 season.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.