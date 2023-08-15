How to get to and from this year's Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Festivalgoers are encouraged to use a new park-and-ride system, though a limited number of on-site parking passes can be purchased in advance.

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. — Huzzah! The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is back for another season.

This year's medieval festivities get underway on Saturday, Aug. 19 and continue for seven weekends before wrapping up on Oct. 1.

The fate of this year's Ren Fest remained uncertain until the Scott County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution addressing parking and transportation concerns at the fairgrounds earlier this summer.

So before donning your tunics, gowns and flower crowns, here's what you need to know about getting to and from the festival this year:

Park and Ride

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and Richfield Bus Line/Lorenz are providing park-and-ride services for this year.

All buses will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and roundtrip rides will cost $5 for all visitors 13 and older. All riders 13 and up will receive a $5 "Bus Bucks" coupon that they can use at any Festival merchandise shop on a souvenir purchase.

Pick up and drop off will be available at the following locations:

Saturday and Sunday Aug. 19-Oct. 1, plus Sept. 4 (Labor Day) and Sept. 29

MVTA in Eagle Creek

6600 Eagle Creek Boulevard, Shakopee, MN 55379

Available Parking: 563 spaces

Richfield Bus Lines/Lorenz at the Canterbury Parking Lot

1100 Canterbury Rd, Shakopee MN 55379

Park & Ride Vouchers are available for purchase from 8 AM – 5 PM at the address listed above.

Available Parking: 1500 spaces

Saturday and Sunday Sept. 9 – Oct. 1, plus Friday, Sept. 29

MVTA at Southbridge Crossings

1401 Crossings Boulevard, Shakopee, MN 55379

Available Parking: 500 spaces

MVTA at the Burnsville Transit Station

100 East Highway 13, Burnsville, MN 55337

Available Parking: 1300 spaces / Overflow Lot is located at the Heart of the City with 370 additional spaces

Saturday and Sunday, Sep.t 16- Oct. 1, plus Friday, Sept. 29

Richfield Bus Lines/Lorenz at the Scott County Fair Grounds

7151 190th St W, Jordan MN 55352

Park & Ride Vouchers are available for purchase from 8 AM – 5 PM at the address listed above.

Available Parking: 1500 spaces

When it's time to leave, buses will pick up festivalgoers at the Transit Hub on the south side of the grounds, near the King's Gate entrance.

Pre-paid Onsite Parking

Parking at the fairgrounds will require a pre-paid Parking Pass. Passes are valid only for the specified date and are good for standard parking for one vehicle in the Minnesota Renaissance Festival parking lot. Parking Passes do not include festival admission.

Festival lots are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Festival gate admission opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

Passes cost $10 and are available in limited quantities.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival Tickets

If purchasing at the gates, tickets for adults cost $26.95, $24.95 for seniors 65 and older, and $17.95 for kids 5-12. Children 4 and under get in for free.

To save a few bucks, buy in advance. Early admission tickets are $23.95 for adults and $15.50 for kids 5-12.

Season passes are available at the Festival Box Office after Aug. 16 and cost $104.95 for adults, $63.95 for children.

Weekend passes are accepted at the King's and Queen's Gate entrances and are also available to buy at the box office after Aug. 16. A weekend adult pass costs $42.

Heading to the festival as a family of four? The Family 4 pack includes tickets for two adults and two kids at $69.

And finally, if you're hoping to save even more on your trip back in time, hit up the advance ticket outlets. As of Aug. 11, Advance Tickets will be available at participating Cub Foods, Kwik Trip, Menards, Coborn’s and Cash Wise. Coupons are available at participating Papa Murphy's locations after Aug. 14.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival began in 1971 and draws about 300,000 visitors each year. For more information and answers to the Ren Fest's frequently asked questions, click here.

