MPD investigating after shooting leaves 8 injured

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department, along with several other agencies, is investigating a shooting that left 8 people injured near East Franklin and Chicago Avenues in the city.

According to MPD, officers from the Metro Transit Police Department heard gunshots in the area at 5:57 p.m. and responded to the scene with MPD.

Responding officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground in front of the Minneapolis Market, according to MPD Chief Brian O'Hara.

While the officers were responding to those three, another person who had been shot approached the officers.

Multiple other victims arrived at a local hospital.

In total eight people were shot, including five juveniles, one 18-year-old, and one man and woman in their 40s.

O'Hara said 41 shell casings of three different calibers of rounds were recovered from the scene.

According to preliminary information from the chief, two suspected gunmen wearing hoodies were seen fleeing from the area heading northbound on Elliot Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

