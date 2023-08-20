MPD investigating after shooting leaves 8 injured

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department, along with several other agencies, is investigating a shooting that left 8 people injured near East Franklin and Chicago Avenues in the city.
According to MPD, officers from the Metro Transit Police Department heard gunshots in the area at 5:57 p.m. and responded to the scene with MPD.
Responding officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground in front of the Minneapolis Market, according to MPD Chief Brian O'Hara.
While the officers were responding to those three, another person who had been shot approached the officers.
Multiple other victims arrived at a local hospital.
In total eight people were shot, including five juveniles, one 18-year-old, and one man and woman in their 40s.
O'Hara said 41 shell casings of three different calibers of rounds were recovered from the scene.
According to preliminary information from the chief, two suspected gunmen wearing hoodies were seen fleeing from the area heading northbound on Elliot Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.