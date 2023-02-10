Metro Transit bus crash leaves 1 dead, 6 rushed to hospital

Officials reported that a pickup truck struck the bus around 11 p.m. while it was traveling on Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was killed and six others were rushed to the hospital after a pickup struck a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis on Sunday night,.

A Metro Transit spokesperson says the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 25th Street East. The bus was headed northbound on Chicago when the truck hit it.

Authorities said one person was confirmed dead at the scene and other victims, who are believed to have been passengers on the bus, were taken to HCMC for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown as of early Monday morning.

Chicago Avenue remains closed between 24th and 26th streets as the State Patrol investigates the crash, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

