One dies after motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A motorcycle rider died after crashing into another vehicle in Brooklyn Park.
Brooklyn Park Police was dispatched to 85th Avenue N. and Queen Avenue N. on reports of a motorcycle that had crashed into a vehicle at 7 p.m., according to a release.
The person driving the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the statement from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Multiple witnesses at the scene allegedly said the motorcycle was driving at a "high rate of speed" and was weaving in and out of lanes, according to the police department.
