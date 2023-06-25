One dies after motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Park

Witnesses told law enforcement the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A motorcycle rider died after crashing into another vehicle in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park Police was dispatched to 85th Avenue N. and Queen Avenue N. on reports of a motorcycle that had crashed into a vehicle at 7 p.m., according to a release.

The person driving the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the statement from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Multiple witnesses at the scene allegedly said the motorcycle was driving at a "high rate of speed" and was weaving in and out of lanes, according to the police department.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+