MINNEAPOLIS — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre is set to visit the Twin Cities Sunday.
Barre, who will become the first active prime minister of Somalia to visit Minnesota, will hold an event at the Double Tree Hotel at 7800 Normandale Blvd., in Minneapolis.
He is expected to address the "fight against terror group Al-Shabab" as well as issues like corruption and the Somali diaspora's role in the country.
According to a spokesperson for the event, it will begin with a live band at 6 p.m. and Barre is expected to arrive after 8 p.m.
Prime Minister Barre met with the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to discuss his country's fight with Al-Shabab among other issues on Thursday, according to the United Nations.
