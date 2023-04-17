Procession delivers fallen deputy 'home' to the community he served

Hundreds of northwestern Minnesota residents lined the streets of Glenwood as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles and officers transported Josh Owen to his hometown.

GLENWOOD, Minn. — Residents from miles around his hometown are standing shoulder to shoulder along the sidewalks and streets of Glenwood to honor fallen Pope County deputy Josh Owen, shot and killed Saturday while fulfilling his sworn duty to protect and serve.

A hearse and hundreds of law enforcement vehicles left the Midwest Medical Examiners Office in Ramsey early Monday morning, bound for Glenwood. The procession rolled northwest up I-94, with first responders standing with their vehicles on bridges above the interstate and saluting Owen. The deputy was fatally shot Saturday evening while responding to a domestic situation in the small Pope County community of Cyrus.

Owen was severely wounded and died on his 44th birthday. He leaves behind his wife Shannon and a 10-year-old son.

A second Pope County Deputy, Brody Merrill, was shot and wounded as was a Starbuck police officer who has not yet been identified. Both suffered less significant injuries but will recover. The man who fired on the officers was himself shot and died in the exchange.

Owen had served the citizens of Pope County as a deputy for 12 years, following extended military service. Just three weeks ago he and his partner Merrill were honored for pulling someone from a burning home.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse spoke with Josh's father Dan Owen, who himself spent decades in law enforcement. He said his son was born in Michigan, but moved to Minnesota with his mother following a divorce. Owen said law enforcement was the perfect fit for his son, and recalled how Josh was afraid to tell him of his career choice fearing he might not approve.

"It was a tragic end but wouldn't change a thing," Dan Owen shared. "He was cut from granite for this line of work."

Raguse estimates that approximately 1,000 residents from Pope County and beyond saluted the hearse carrying Owen as it rolled by. There were hugs and tears shared by people who knew the deputy personally and those who did not, obviously moved by his death in the line of duty.

Owen's beloved K9 partner Karma stood by the hearse as his body was removed and taken inside a funeral home.

