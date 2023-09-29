Fundraisers collecting money for families of Roseville murder-suicide victims

Two men were killed and another was seriously injured but survived the Sept. 23 attack.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Hundreds of donors are showing their support for the victims of a brutal attack and murder-suicide in Roseville earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, police said 32-year-old Meng Vang killed John Thao and Fong Vang inside an apartment on the 1600 block of Eldridge Avenue before taking his own life. Nou Xiong was severely injured but survived the attack.

Now, multiple fundraisers are collecting donations for John and Fong's families, as well as Nou's ongoing recovery.

A GoFundMe for John, 32, who was a world-renowned sepak takraw athlete, called him "a shining example of kindness, selflessness, and unwavering support for our family and friends."

"You never suspect something like that and that’s why it’s so frustrating and shocking to me," said Sai Xiong, who was friends with all the men, but particularly Thao. "He's not only a man of talents, but leadership and a very respectful guy in the community. It's hard to find someone like that."

A separate fundraiser for Fong, 32, described him as "a kind, humble, and loving young man." The GoFundMe went on to explain that because Fong was so young, his family didn't have life insurance and would have to pay for the funeral out of pocket.

Nou, 33, endured "a severe laceration to the neck and two stab wounds to the left chest" and punctured lungs in the attack, a GoFundMe on his behalf said. "Your contribution will play a vital role in helping him regain his physical and emotional well-being, allowing him to move forward from this harrowing incident," the fundraiser explained.

In a press release on Sept. 25, Roseville police said they hadn't identified a motive for the killings, but said hallucinogenic drugs may have been a "contributing factor" in the attack.

