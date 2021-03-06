Surly Brewing set to reopen to the public after seven months on Saturday

While beer lovers can expect the same brews on tap, they still won’t be able to purchase a growler when they visit.

The beer hall at one of Minnesota's most famous breweries reopens to the public this weekend for the first time in about seven months.

But it comes with some changes and hurdles, including how much beer Surly Brewing Co. can sell.

It closed down the hall around Halloween and owner Omar Ansari says it's a spot to meant to have people in it.

"I think everyone is ready to get together with a friend or family and have a beer, have food, anything," said Ansari. "I think we're all just craving that."

Ahead of the reopening on Saturday, Ansari hosted several lawmakers on Thursday who support a bi-partisan bill to lift what's called a growler cap. According to Minnesota law, breweries can't sell growlers of beer if they produce more than 20,000 barrels of beer a year. There are five in Minnesota, including Surly.

"We're doing what we can to advance common sense bills and removing the growler cap is a common sense bill that I think a lot of people, especially the representatives that I know would be able to get behind," said Representative Donald Raleigh.

The bill isn't getting much attention right now - a government shutdown is looming because the deadline to approve a budget is nearing with no compromise in sight.

"It's not something that's on the top of everybody's list, it's not a first priority, but it is an important social construct," said Rep. Raleigh of getting together with people to enjoy a beverage outside.

Unlike some other restaurants, Ansari says Surly isn't struggling to hire employees. He attributes that to recent changes in its service model. He says the company is now paying people up to $21 an hour, offering health insurance and paid time off.

"Our goal is to put people working here in full time jobs and work them in different spots in the building, so I think that's been attractive to a lot of people," Ansari said.

Surly also has changed its hours. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.