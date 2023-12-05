Teen sentenced to 306 months for shooting Michael Brasel in emotional hearing

Kle Swee received 306 months for shooting Michael Brasel and killing him after breaking into the family car.

A 17-year-old involved in the shooting death of St. Paul father and community hockey coach Michael Brasel was sentenced Wednesday to 25 and a half years in prison for his role in the crime.

Prosecutors say Kle Swee shot Brasel after the man confronted him and three others while they were breaking into Brasel's wife's car in St. Anthony Park on May 6.

Swee previously pled guilty to second-degree intentional murder and agreed to be sentenced as an adult as part of a deal with prosecutors. In turn, the state agreed to drop an additional charge of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony.

Investigators say the St. Paul teen and three others were "driving around and stealing from random vehicles" on the morning of May 6. Court documents allege that Brasel surprised them while they were rummaging through his wife's car and pulled 18-year-old Ta Mla out of his vehicle in an attempt to stop him, according to court documents. Swee fired three shots that hit Brasel and ultimately killed him, according to court statements.

The judge sentenced Swee to 306 months, of which he will serve a minimum of 204 months. Swee will pay $8,800 in restitution to Brasel's wife Hilary from the wages he will receive while working in prison.

As part of the plea deal, Swee was given credit for 152 days already served.

Swee will turn 18 on Oct. 18. He showed contrition when given the chance to address the courtroom.

"I just want to apologize to the victim's family to my family, to everyone I impacted. I take full responsibility for my actions. All I ask for is forgiveness," Swee said. "The time I spend in prison, I want to better myself. Right now I'm currently getting my GED and trying to get my diploma and after that, I want to take college classes and get a job in prison. And when I get released I will be a changed man. When I get released, I want to help young kids not make the same mistakes that I did, that I made, in honor of Michael."

The defense pushed for a downward departure in the sentencing, arguing that Swee shot Brasel in fear of an attack on his friend Ta Mla. Mla has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder for his role in the crime.

The judge ruled against a downward departure

Michael's wife Hilary and his two boys - along with numerous friends and family members - gave victim impact statements.

"Michael now only lives in a shiny metal box that we visit every day," Hilary Brasel said tearfully. "Please honor Michael and sentence the shooter to the maximum time for taking away my best friend and the father of my children."

Hilary Brasel said the two had been married for almost 18 years after meeting in a high school pottery class. Michael was also a youth hockey coach for his two boys and other kids in the St. Paul area.

"He always gave the best hugs," Hilary said. "He was the one who could see when someone was having a bad day and turn their frown upside down."

Moo Ah, the mother of Swee, also wrote a victim statement, which was read by her son's defense attorney.

"I know my words cannot erase or heal the pain and loss you are experiencing," Ah wrote. She went on to detail Swee's childhood and how he had difficulty connecting with other kids due to language and culture differences before falling in with a bad crowd in high school.

"My son in the past few years became addicted to illegal prescription drugs he bought off the street. Before the tragedy, he went to treatment and was able to get free from his addiction. He's lost friends to overdose and addiction, so he even encouraged other friends to get help for their own drug use in the last year,"

Ah explained that Kle fell in with his old friends in the weeks leading up to the shooting and that she is "devastated by his actions."

