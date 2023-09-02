U of M considers $40 million land deal with Meta

The Board of Regents is expected to vote on the $39.7 million deal, which would pave the way for a big new data center in Rosemount.

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — The parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram is looking to purchase a piece of land in Minnesota for a new data center, and will pony up a serious chunk of change to make it happen.

Meta has struck a deal to purchase land in Rosemount currently owned by the University of Minnesota (U of M) to construct a new data center. The agenda for the Sept. 7 Board of Regents meeting lists the sale of 280 acres from the university's UMore Park holdings as being up for a vote by the finance and operations committee.

If the sale is approved Meta's new data operation would sit off County Road 42 close to Dakota County Technical College. The docket for Thursday's regents meeting says an application Meta filed with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission indicates the technology campus would include "a couple main function buildings and additional ancillary buildings and support areas. The uses may include servers, administrative spaces, and support equipment in a campus setting of complimentary one-story buildings."

The negotiated sale price is just under $40 million, and the deal would be closed by the end of Jan. 2024.

MPR News reports that Meta had been trying to keep the project and proposed land purchase under wraps using a trade secret exemption since Xcel Energy filed a petition with the state to provide electricity for the data center last year.

Xcel's petition mentions only that the company has entered into an agreement with a "Fortune 100 Company" to provide electricity for a data center that would bring 50 full-time positions to Rosemount, along with another 150 indirect jobs related to the operation.

