Valleyfair sets opening date for May 14

Platinum, Gold, Silver and Pre-K Season Passholders will get early access to the park on May 13.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Calling all thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies, roller-coaster season is almost here!

Valleyfair amusement park, home to the Highroller and Corkscrew coasters, along with dozens of other rides and family-friendly attractions, will open for the season on Sunday, May 14.

Platinum, Gold, Silver and Pre-K Season Passholders can get through the gates a day earlier on Saturday the 13th, where they'll have access to Valleyfair's rides and attractions before the park officially opens to the public. Click here for ticket information.

The Soak City Waterpark will open about two weeks later on Saturday, May 27.

Here's a look at the special events Valleyfair has coming up this season:

Grand Carnivale: June 24-July 9, 2023

June 24-July 9, 2023 Fourth of July Fireworks: July 4, 2023

July 4, 2023 Latin Days: Aug. 5-6, 2023

Aug. 5-6, 2023 Tricks and Treats: Sept. 30-Oct. 29, 2023

Whether you're a first-time visitor or a Valleyfair veteran, the park has a bunch of new treats and activities.

Xtreme Confections will serve of decadent desserts like funnel cake fries and mini donut sundaes, the new Wild Thing Brews and Spirits bar will serve up adult drinks right next to the Wild Thing coaster, and new entertainment is coming to the Planet Snoopy Stage.

And if you're in need of a summer gig, Valleyfair is hiring! The park has four on-site hiring events coming up on April 15, April 29, May 14 and May 28.

