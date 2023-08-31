Willmar officers help save a man's life at the Minnesota State Fair

Sgt. Samuel Schaefbauer and Officer Timothy Wallace were among the first at the scene when a 71-year-old went into cardiac arrest at the Kidway on Aug. 26.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A day at the Minnesota State Fair took a scary turn for a Minneapolis man last weekend, but thanks to the quick action of some local police officers, a dangerous medical emergency ended in a life-saving encounter.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Willmar Police Department said two of its officers, Sergeant Samuel Schaefbauer and Officer Timothy Wallace, were credited with helping to save the life of a 71-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest on Aug. 26.

According to the department, the officers were working with the Minnesota State Fair Police Department when a fairgoer flagged them down and said a man had collapsed on the Kidway.

"Within seconds, Schaefbauer and Wallace were on scene," the post said, and the officers took over performing CPR from a good Samaritan until another officer brought an automatic external defibrillator to the scene.

St. Paul Fire medics also helped provide life-saving support before the man was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Doctors credited Sgt. Schaefbauer and Officer Wallace's actions, along with those of the good Samaritan, with saving the man's life, according to Willmar PD and Minnesota State Fair Police Ron Knafla.

Both Sgt. Schaefbauer and Officer Wallace were awarded the Minnesota State Fair All-Star Award for their quick action and lifesaving efforts.

