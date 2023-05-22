Wisconsin DOJ releases files on fatal shooting of 2 Barron County officers

Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron officer Hunter Scheel were killed April 8 after pulling over a man who was wanted on a warrant.

BARRON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a mountain of files assembled during the investigation into the fatal shooting of two Barron County police officers in April.

Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel pulled over a vehicle on April 8, 2023, knowing that the driver of the SUV was wanted on a warrant for failing to pay child support. Authorities also said 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry exhibited concerning behavior following a contentious divorce.

During an encounter on the side of County Road SS near the intersection with Highway 8, Perry fatally shot the 32-year-old Breidenbach and the 23-year-old Scheel. The suspect was also hit by gunfire and died later at a local hospital.

The files released include more than 1,000 investigative documents, interviews, still pictures and videos, and Scheel's body cam footage that captures the moment Perry opened fire on Breidenbach.

In a letter accompanying the release, the DOJ says the release was made following public records requests. Some of the information was redacted or blurred, in particular graphic images of the officers and Perry and audio describing reports of their injuries.

The case files include interviews with subjects like Perry's ex-wife, who told investigators that she thought Perry was bipolar and schizophrenic, had multiple guns and "threatened everybody," including their daughter's boyfriends and court officials involved in their divorce.

His son told a detective that Perry "talks pretty bad about cops," and that he "trains to kill them more or less." The son also said Perry regularly fired at a gun range built on his property and carries a pistol on his chest.

Another report described a county-wide email sent out by Barron County Sheriff's Department Captain Jason Hagen regarding the mental status of Glenn Perry. In it, Hagen advised that Perry was "mentally ill and has really been going off the deep end lately." The Captain warned anyone who comes into contact with Perry that he carries a handgun at all times, has a lot of animosity towards law enforcement and the government, and urged "extreme caution."

At the end of the email, Captain Hagen said Perry's family was trying to have him committed, and foreshadowed that a tactical plan would be necessary to get him into custody.

The files were released along with a ruling that Breidenbach and Scheel were justified in using deadly force during their encounter with Perry.

Those interested in accessing the case files can do so on the Wisconsin Department of Justice website.

