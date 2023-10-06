x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman found dead inside Chisago County home; man in custody

After speaking with the family member at the scene, deputies say they heard what was believed to be gunfire coming from inside the residence.
Credit: MARIO MONTERO ARROYO - stock.adobe.com
Stock Image

FISH LAKE, Minn. — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a home Friday in Chisago County.

Deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Elmcrest Avenue in Fish Lake Township around noon after a report from a family member about a possible disturbance. After speaking with the family member at the scene, deputies say they heard what was believed to be gunfire coming from inside the residence.

Authorities found a woman dead inside the home and a man was taken into custody.

Officials say the victim's identity will be released after the family is notified.

MORE NEWS: Suspect detained after homicide in St. Paul

MORE NEWS: 14-year-old killed, 3 other teens shot in St. Paul

MORE NEWS: Body recovered from Minneapolis encampment after fire

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Minneapolis Natural Hair Care Institute turns students into entrepreneurs

Before You Leave, Check This Out