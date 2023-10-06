Woman found dead inside Chisago County home; man in custody

FISH LAKE, Minn. — A man is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a home Friday in Chisago County.
Deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Elmcrest Avenue in Fish Lake Township around noon after a report from a family member about a possible disturbance. After speaking with the family member at the scene, deputies say they heard what was believed to be gunfire coming from inside the residence.
Authorities found a woman dead inside the home and a man was taken into custody.
Officials say the victim's identity will be released after the family is notified.
