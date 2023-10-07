Woman rescued from burning Minnetonka home

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A woman is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare after being rescued from a burning home Saturday morning in Minnetonka.
According to the Minnetonka Fire Department, crews were called to the 17000 block of Saddlewood Drive at around 6:30 a.m. on a report of smoke inside a residence. When crews arrived, they found the woman at the bottom of a staircase. After pulling her from the blaze, paramedics began to treat her before transporting her to the hospital.
Officials say the fire was contained to the home, however, there was some smoke and water damage to an adjoining home.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
