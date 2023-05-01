2 health care leaders, city council member selected as new U of M Regents

The U's governing board members are elected for a six-year term and represent each of Minnesota's eight congressional districts, in addition to four at-large seats.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers elected three new members for the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents in a joint session of the House and Senate Monday.

Among the new members are Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association; Penny Wheeler, once CEO of Allina Health; and West St. Paul City Council member Robyn Gulley. Tadd Johnson, a current member of the Board of Regents and former professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, will remain on the board after winning his re-election bid.

The U's governing board members are elected for a six-year term and represent each of Minnesota's eight congressional districts, in addition to four at-large seats.

Gulley will represent Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, Turner, the 3rd Congressional District, and Johnson, the 8th Congressional District.

House-Senate Joint Convention selects four U of M regents — West St Paul Council Member Robyn Gulley in CD2, MNA president Mary Turner in CD3, incumbent Tadd Johnson in CD8, and Dr. Penny Wheeler, former Allina CEO, as at-large member pic.twitter.com/L6SSuArD58 — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 2, 2023

The Board of Regents is responsible for governing the university’s policies and budget, setting tuition levels, negotiating contracts with unions, and hiring leadership, among other duties.

The regents will also be tasked with replacing University President Joan Gabel, who announced last month that she would leave to become the new chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.



In mid-April, Board Chair Ken Powell announced his resignation. Vice Chair Janie Mayeron assumed the role of interim chair following Powell's departure.

