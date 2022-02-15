Amir Locke's funeral set for Thursday, Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Locke's funeral will be held at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Amir Locke will be laid to rest on Thursday, following a funeral service at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis.

Rev. Al Sharpton will lead the service and deliver the eulogy for Locke.

Amir Locke was shot and killed on Feb. 2, as Minneapolis police served a no-knock search warrant at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis. Police were looking for Locke's cousin, Mekhi Speed, who was wanted in connection with a homicide in St. Paul in January. Speed was not present at the time and was later arrested in Winona.

Sharpton will be joined at the service by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who's representing the Locke family. Crump is expected to deliver a "call for justice" at the service. Crump and the Locke family have been vocal in their calls for the end of no-knock warrants in Minnesota and across the country following Amir Locke's death.

Locke's parents, Karen Wells and Andre Locke, are also expected to speak during the funeral.

A public viewing will be held at Shiloh Temple starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, followed by the family processional and service at 11 a.m.

Locke's funeral marks the third time that Sharpton has delivered a eulogy for a Black man killed by police in the Twin Cities. Sharpton also eulogized George Floyd after he was killed by then-MPD officer Derek Chauvin; Sharpton later delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, after he was shot and killed by then-Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop.