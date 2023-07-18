Arena Football League announces Minnesota will have one of 16 teams in 2024 return

Minnesota is listed as one of the 16 locations when the league returns, but it's still unclear what city the new squad will play in.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Arena Football League is making a return and Minnesota will be part of the 16-team reboot.

The league announced its return Tuesday in a social media highlight video, unveiling a 2024 return date as well as the 16 locations for the teams. Minnesota is listed as one of the locations, however, it's unclear what city the new squad will be playing in.

The Arena Football League first began in the late 1980s featuring an altered rulebook that promoted faster play and higher scoring. The fields are smaller, field goals are slimmer and there are barriers instead of out-of-bounds.

“We are elated to come out of hibernation and make this announcement official,” said league resident Anthony Rossi in a release. “Our objective when we acquired the AFL was to bring back a storied brand that deserved to be revived and showcased again, globally. We envisioned executing on the old saying ‘Bigger and Better,’ but this time, we want to incorporate the components of a modern-day business – streaming, betting, technology, virtual reality, and immerse fan engagement mixed with good old-fashioned iron-man football. The re-launch of the AFL first started with assembling a respected executive and advisory team. Each partner, member and business executive of today's AFL was meticulously hand-selected piece by piece. We believe we have assembled a world-class, operational team made up of C-Suite executives, expert sports trainers, football personnel, performance facilities, legal partners, professional team owners and former athletes.”

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner played three seasons in the league with Iowa Barnstormers before returning to the NFL in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams. During Warner's season with the Rams, which ended with a Lombardi Trophy, arena football grew in popularity. In fact, the league signed a television contract worth more than $25 million weeks after Warner helped lead the Rams to a win in one of the most exciting Super Bowls in NFL history.

Warner's comeback story helped keep the league afloat for eight more years, but it eventually went bankrupt in 2008. The AFL returned in 2010 but again declared bankruptcy in 2019.

The league has even more Minnesota ties as its new commissioner will be local attorney Lee A. Hutton, according to the AFL's website. Hutton played football with the University of Minnesota and participated in a few tryouts for professional scouts, including the NFL and AFL, but he then entered law school to begin a legal career.

