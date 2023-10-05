Twins starter Tyler Mahle to have season-ending surgery

Mahle was acquired last year with the aim of playing a role in the team's stretch run. Instead, injuries limited him to nine starts.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins knew it was a gamble last August when they traded for oft-injured starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, hoping he would shore up an uneven rotation and help them secure a playoff berth.

Well, that roll of the dice crapped out Thursday when manager Rocco Baldelli announced that Mahle would miss the rest of the 2023 season with an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery. He is scheduled to become a free agent when the season ends, meaning that the righthander's time in Minnesota may be over.

Mahle had been on the 60-day injured list with a flexor pronator strain and elbow impingement and was on the 60-day injured list. He finishes the season with just five starts and 25 innings pitched with a 3.16 ERA, 28 strikeouts and only five walks.

G.M. Derek Falvey traded minor league infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer, and left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar for Mahle, who had a reputation as a starter who would work deep into games - when he was healthy.

Mahle joins starter Kenta Maeda - coming back from elbow surgery himself - on the injured list. Baily Ober and Louie Varland have taken their spots in the rotation, joining Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan and Pablo López.

