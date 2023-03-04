St. Paul Saints postpone Tuesday's opener

The team made the decision after the weekend storm dumped nine inches of snow on CHS Field, with the potential for more precip in the forecast.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Month after month of snowstorm after snowstorm was due to give way to the boys of summer this week in the Twin Cities, but it appears Mother Nature will make us wait one more day.

The St. Paul Saints have announced the postponement of the team's home opener on Tuesday against the Iowa Cubs, in their words, "because... Minnesota."

In a post on the Saints' website, the team said the weekend storm left around nine inches of snow on CHS Field, and with forecasts calling for more precip on Tuesday, they decided to postpone the April 4 opener.

The Saints' home opener will now be Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. against Iowa. Tuesday's game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8.

According to the Saints, the Opening Night hoodie sweatshirt giveaway will move to game one of the April 8 doubleheader at 1 p.m. Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets for that game or any other game in the 2023 season.

Baseball will begin for the Saints' parent club, the Minnesota Twins, in Minneapolis on Thursday against Houston at Target Field.

