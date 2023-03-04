St. Paul Saints postpone Tuesday's opener

ST PAUL, Minn. — Month after month of snowstorm after snowstorm was due to give way to the boys of summer this week in the Twin Cities, but it appears Mother Nature will make us wait one more day.
The St. Paul Saints have announced the postponement of the team's home opener on Tuesday against the Iowa Cubs, in their words, "because... Minnesota."
In a post on the Saints' website, the team said the weekend storm left around nine inches of snow on CHS Field, and with forecasts calling for more precip on Tuesday, they decided to postpone the April 4 opener.
The Saints' home opener will now be Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. against Iowa. Tuesday's game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8.
According to the Saints, the Opening Night hoodie sweatshirt giveaway will move to game one of the April 8 doubleheader at 1 p.m. Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets for that game or any other game in the 2023 season.
Baseball will begin for the Saints' parent club, the Minnesota Twins, in Minneapolis on Thursday against Houston at Target Field.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.