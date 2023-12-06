Deadly and dangerous weekend for motorcylists

Two riders were killed and a handful seriously injured in crashes across Minnesota. Safety officials

ST PAUL, Minn. — State safety officials are reminding motorcyclists to plan ahead and take every safety precaution after a deadly and dangerous weekend on Minnesota roads.

Two riders died in collisions – one in Minneapolis and the other in Otter Tail County – and multiple others were injured after colliding with motorists on four wheels. On Saturday just after 10:30 p.m., a St. Paul man and his female passenger were headed eastbound on I-94 near Franklin Ave. when the State Patrol says he rear-ended another vehicle, sending both people on the Harley Davidson flying. The passenger, 40-year-old Anne Elizabeth Warner of St. Paul, was killed and the 53-year-old man at the controls is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Also on Saturday Otter Tail County Sheriff's officials say a 39-year-old man died when a Fed Ex delivery van turned into his path on Highway 22 just before 4 p.m. Witnesses told deputies that the rider, identified as Michael Wayne Korby of Fergus Falls, was headed southbound on the highway when the delivery truck, driven by a 26-year-old from West Fargo, N.D., turned left directly in front of the motorcyclist and caused the crash. The Fed Ex driver was ticketed for his role in the crash; no word on if he'll face further criminal charges.

And two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an incident on Highway 65 in Blaine Saturday involving a motorcycle and three vehicles. Responding state troopers say an ambulance responding to a call turned right in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle at 109th Street, causing the cycle to make contact with a van, and then slide into a third vehicle. Both the rider and passenger, a 57-year-old man and his 58-year-old wife from Isanti, were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The two deaths bring the total number of fatal motorcycle crashes in 2023 to 33, according to DPS Motorcycle Safety Administrator Jay Bock. While 10 behind the 43 fatalities recorded at this point in the season in 2022, Bock says while down from last year, 2023 numbers are ahead of most years and reason for concern.

"Over the past 40 years the number of motorcycle crashes has decreased from 3,359 in 1980 to approximately 998 n 2021," Bock wrote in a statement to KARE 11. "Considering the number of motorcyclists and the increased traffic on our roadways, this is a very significant decrease and shows in part, the positive impact training, licensure, and safety messaging has had throughout the state on the ridership served by Minnesota. However, it also reflects the increased severity of the crashes that do occur and the ongoing need to promote safety, rider skills and public awareness of motorcyclists."

Bock amassed a few noteworthy statistics from the 2023 fatal crashes:

Seven riders involved were wearing helmets and 20 were not, with six instances unknown.

There have been 20 fatal crashes confirmed involving a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle, while 12 involved only the motorcycle.

In 18 of the fatal crashes the motorcycle operator had a valid motorcycle endorsement or permit, while 14 had no endorsement or permit.

Three of the fatalities were passengers on the bike.

Three of the motorcycle deaths involved collisions with animals.

10 of the crash fatalities involved people in their 20s, seven claimed the lives of people in their 30s, while five people in their 60s perished in a crash.

While many motorcycle crashes (fatal or not) involve dynamic circumstances, Bock says there are a number of things riders can do to increase their chances of survival. Among them:

Always your wear gear, helmet to boots. We can’t always avoid a crash, but we can prepare for one.

Keep those speeds in check, a significant number of this year’s fatalities included speed as a contributing factor.

Ride your ride, stay within your riding ability and don’t drive impaired, distracted or aggressively.

Invest in your skills to become a better rider by taking a training course. There are courses available from beginner to advanced/expert to improve your skillset. They are more than just a path to licensure, you’ll find all these courses are worth it and will better your overall motorcycling experience.

For more on motorcycle safety and classes you can take to become a better rider, check out the Office of Traffic Safety website.

