2 Minnesota breweries score medals at Great American Beer Festival

The Freehouse in Minneapolis grabbed gold for its No. 68 Red Lager, while Surly won bronze in the American Fruit Beer category.

Minnesota beer drinkers have another good reason to raise a toast - two of them, actually - following America's most prestigious beer festival and competition.

Two home-state brewing operations brought home medals from last weekend's Great American Beer Festival competition in Denver. The Freehouse brew pub in Minneapolis claimed a gold medal for its No. 68 Red Lager in the Rye Beers Category. The No. 68 also took a gold medal and best-in-show recognition recently at the statewide MN Brewers Cup Awards.

Surly scored a bronze medal in the American Fruit Beer category for its Lemonade product.

“Minnesotans should be very proud of the quality and craftsmanship of our local craft beer,” said Jess Talley, Executive Director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild in a released statement. “These breweries are continuing the tradition of phenomenal, award-winning craft beer being made and enjoyed across our great state.”

In all, 303 medals were awarded from 9,298 different beers entered in the 2023 competition.

