Event raises money for Eli Hart Memorial Playground

MINNETRISTA, Minn. — A special event next weekend is raising money in honor of a little boy killed last year.
Corks for a Cause on Aug. 12 at Minnetonka Orchard in Minnetrista will be collecting funds for the Eli Hart Memorial Playground. Hart was the six-year-old boy killed by his mother in Mound. The playground is being built at Surfside Park in Mound on Lake Minnetonka.
Everly Farms Winery owners Frank and Esther Weigel are hosting the event, and plan to hold a similar event each year to support different causes and nonprofits.
The first Corks for a Cause will feature nine Minnesota wineries offering samples of their wine, along with a wood-fired pizza bar and live music. The event will also feature auction items and other prizes.
More information about the event and tickets can be found on the Everly Farms Winery website.
