MINNEAPOLIS — During KARE 11 Saturday, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Melissa Jaeger RD, LD, discussed heart-healthy cooking swap ideas and shopping tips.

Jaeger also talked about Hy-Vee's free Meet Your Metrics Screening event, which is a biometric screening with a Hy-Vee dietitian that uses a finger prick blood sample to help identify cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. Screening appointments can be made online here.

She also shared her recipe for mango black bean salsa. Scroll down to find the full recipe.

For shopping tips, Jaeger explained that people can help lower their risk of heart disease by adding unsaturated fats from foods like nuts, olive oil and salmon. People should also focus on buying whole-grain foods that are a better source of fiber since they contain the entire grain.

In order to reduce the amount of sodium people consume, add less salt to recipes and replace it with herbs and salt-free dried seasonings and swap unsalted chicken stock for traditional chicken broth.

Mango Black Bean Salsa

Serves 16

Ingredients:

1 medium mango, peeled, seeded and cut into ¾-inch cubes

1 (15 oz) can Hy-Vee black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen Hy-Vee Select super sweet corn, thawed

¼ cup diced red pepper

¼ cup finely chopped green onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley

3 tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ tsp ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Baked tortilla chips or Beanitos, for serving

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients.

Serve with baked tortilla chips or Beanitos.

To find more recipes like this, check out Hy-Vee's recipe ideas online here.

