More than 3,400 drivers in MN cited for distracted driving in April

MINNESOTA, USA — Thousands of Minnesota drivers were cited as part of a coordinated campaign against distracted driving in April.
Overall, 3,427 drivers were cited by 275 agencies across the state, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.
“It’s mind-blowing that this many people still don’t get it. Distractions are deadly, plain and simple,” OTS Director Mike Hanson said in a statement. “You have one job behind the wheel – and that’s driving. Not eating. Not scrolling through your phone. Not putting on makeup. Pay attention to the road and get yourself and your passengers home safe.”
The Saint Paul Police Department cited the most drivers in the Twin Cities metro area with 571 citations.
Other agencies with the most citations in the metro include:
- Minnesota State Patrol – west metro region with 194
- Minnesota State Patrol – east metro region with 127
- Carver County Sheriff's Office with 101
The following agencies cited the most drivers in Greater Minnesota:
- Minnesota State Patrol – Virginia region with 274
- Minnesota State Patrol – St. Cloud region with 209
- Minnesota State Patrol – Duluth region with 137
More than 32,000 crashes were distracted driving-related from 2018-2022, contributing to one in 11 crashes in Minnesota, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.