More than 3,400 drivers in MN cited for distracted driving in April

MINNESOTA, USA — Thousands of Minnesota drivers were cited as part of a coordinated campaign against distracted driving in April.

Overall, 3,427 drivers were cited by 275 agencies across the state, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.

“It’s mind-blowing that this many people still don’t get it. Distractions are deadly, plain and simple,” OTS Director Mike Hanson said in a statement. “You have one job behind the wheel – and that’s driving. Not eating. Not scrolling through your phone. Not putting on makeup. Pay attention to the road and get yourself and your passengers home safe.”

The Saint Paul Police Department cited the most drivers in the Twin Cities metro area with 571 citations.

Other agencies with the most citations in the metro include:

Minnesota State Patrol – west metro region with 194

Minnesota State Patrol – east metro region with 127

Carver County Sheriff's Office with 101

The following agencies cited the most drivers in Greater Minnesota:

Minnesota State Patrol – Virginia region with 274

Minnesota State Patrol – St. Cloud region with 209

Minnesota State Patrol – Duluth region with 137

More than 32,000 crashes were distracted driving-related from 2018-2022, contributing to one in 11 crashes in Minnesota, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.

